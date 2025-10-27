Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEE, APP, RBLX

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 42,385 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 43,952 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
