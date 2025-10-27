Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEE, APP, RBLX

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 70,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 42,385 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 43,952 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, APP options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
