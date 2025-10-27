Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEE, APP, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 70,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 15,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 42,385 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 43,952 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

