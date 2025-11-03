Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, YUM, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 138,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 9,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, YUM options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.