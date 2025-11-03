Markets
MU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, YUM, TTWO

November 03, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 138,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 9,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, YUM options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QPX
 Institutional Holders of SDVD
 X Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QPX-> Institutional Holders of SDVD-> X Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
YUM
TTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.