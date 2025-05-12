Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, BLK, NRG

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 190,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 6,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 18,056 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

