Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MTCH, AXON, SUM

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) options are showing a volume of 7,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, AXON options, or SUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Benfords Law Stocks
DEO Videos
Funds Holding HZN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.