Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MTCH, AXON, SUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 24,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 5,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) options are showing a volume of 7,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

