Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, WBD, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 42,756 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 260,496 contracts, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 124,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 11,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, WBD options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.