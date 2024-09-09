Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, WBD, ULTA

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 260,496 contracts, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 124,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 11,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
