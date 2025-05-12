Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MO, AMGN, T

May 12, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 34,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 131,444 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 23,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, AMGN options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

