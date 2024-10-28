Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: META, HOOD, NFLX

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 147,800 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 109.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 40,056 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
