Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: META, HOOD, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 129,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 147,800 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 109.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 40,056 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, HOOD options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.