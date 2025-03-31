Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: META, FND, TSLA

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 29,060 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 148.3% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 14,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.7 million contracts, representing approximately 169.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 57,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
