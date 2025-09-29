Markets
MDB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, ASTS, HI

September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 11,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 54,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,700 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of HI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of HI. Below is a chart showing HI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, ASTS options, or HI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SDVY YTD Return
 SIC Options Chain
 OPAD shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SDVY YTD Return-> SIC Options Chain-> OPAD shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
ASTS
HI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.