Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, ASTS, HI

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 54,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,700 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of HI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of HI. Below is a chart showing HI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
