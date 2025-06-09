Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MA, REGN, AMC

June 09, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 10,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 8,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 73,638 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 9,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,900 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, REGN options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

