Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LUNR, NKE, MTN

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 61,322 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 2,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUNR options, NKE options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
