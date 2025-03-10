News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LUNR, NKE, MTN

March 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR), where a total volume of 76,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 5,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,100 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 61,322 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 2,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

