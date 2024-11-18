Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, CVS, MTN

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 78,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 20,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 2,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, CVS options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Gold Dividend Stocks
VIAB Options Chain
BMTM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.