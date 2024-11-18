Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, CVS, MTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 15,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 78,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 20,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 2,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, CVS options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.