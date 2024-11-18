News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, CVS, MTN

November 18, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 15,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 78,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 20,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 2,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, CVS options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gold Dividend Stocks
 VIAB Options Chain
 BMTM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gold Dividend Stocks -> VIAB Options Chain -> BMTM Options Chain -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
CVS
MTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.