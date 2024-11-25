News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMND, SRRK, EL

November 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 21,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 5,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 35,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
