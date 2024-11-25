Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMND, SRRK, EL

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 5,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 35,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, SRRK options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ITCI Options Chain
CJJD Historical Stock Prices
CARB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.