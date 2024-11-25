Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMND, SRRK, EL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 21,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 5,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 35,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

