Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, ISRG, LULU

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 17,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 19,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
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