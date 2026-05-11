Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, ISRG, LULU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 27,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 17,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 19,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, ISRG options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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