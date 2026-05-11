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LLY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, ISRG, LULU

May 11, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 27,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 17,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 19,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, ISRG options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEXL
 The DividendRank Top 25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEXL-> The DividendRank Top 25-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
ISRG
LULU

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