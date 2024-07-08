Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, CAVA, CPRI

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 33,175 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 116.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 4,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 11,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
