Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LITE, GDEN, HE

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) saw options trading volume of 1,662 contracts, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 12,597 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,500 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
