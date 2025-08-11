Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LITE, GDEN, HE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 17,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) saw options trading volume of 1,662 contracts, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 12,597 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,500 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, GDEN options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

