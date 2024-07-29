Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LHX, WDC, BURL

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 26,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,661 contracts, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LHX options, WDC options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of IAF
MNDY shares outstanding history
ZTS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.