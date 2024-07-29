Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LHX, WDC, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), where a total of 5,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 981,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 26,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,661 contracts, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LHX options, WDC options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

