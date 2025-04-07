Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LEU, LNG, SEI

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 11,625 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) saw options trading volume of 11,035 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
