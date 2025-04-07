Markets
LEU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LEU, LNG, SEI

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total of 3,595 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 11,625 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) saw options trading volume of 11,035 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, LNG options, or SEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

