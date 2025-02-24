Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LEU, ALLY, OPK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total volume of 4,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 478,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 14,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,400 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 12,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, ALLY options, or OPK options

