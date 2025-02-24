Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LEU, ALLY, OPK

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 14,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,400 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 12,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEU options, ALLY options, or OPK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding ECML
JOE Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of PBL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.