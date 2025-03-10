Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, BECN, GEV

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 18,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
