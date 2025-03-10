News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, BECN, GEV

March 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 10,828 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 18,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, BECN options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
