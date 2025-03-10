Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, BECN, GEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 10,828 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 18,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

