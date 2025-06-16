Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KBH, NTRS, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 6,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 688,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,900 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) saw options trading volume of 10,106 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,200 underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 12,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

