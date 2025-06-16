Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KBH, NTRS, LITE

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) saw options trading volume of 10,106 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,200 underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 12,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KBH options, NTRS options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Energy Stocks
EEQ market cap history
ANET Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.