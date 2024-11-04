Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, VST, APD

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 30,083 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 6,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, VST options, or APD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best High Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CAR
PGEM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.