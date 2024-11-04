Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, VST, APD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 34,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 30,083 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 6,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, VST options, or APD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.