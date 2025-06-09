Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, MGM, ASO

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 25,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 7,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
