Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, MGM, ASO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 40,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 9,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 25,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 7,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

