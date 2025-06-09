Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, MGM, ASO

June 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 40,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 9,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 25,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 7,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MGM options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks
 FDRV Options Chain
 OLP Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks-> FDRV Options Chain-> OLP Next Dividend Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
MGM
ASO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.