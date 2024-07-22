News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, HQY, DHR

July 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 42,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 4,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) options are showing a volume of 2,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 12,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, HQY options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

