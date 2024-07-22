Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, HQY, DHR

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) options are showing a volume of 2,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 12,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
