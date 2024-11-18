Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNPR, CCOI, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 23,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 7,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,200 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) options are showing a volume of 1,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 51,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

