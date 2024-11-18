Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNPR, CCOI, MPW

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) options are showing a volume of 1,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 51,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
