Markets
JNJ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNJ, AA, BAC

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 37,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 137,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, AA options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 VLUE Average Annual Return
 HTH market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> VLUE Average Annual Return-> HTH market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
AA
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.