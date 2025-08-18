Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNJ, AA, BAC

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 137,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, AA options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
VLUE Average Annual Return
HTH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.