Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNJ, AA, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 37,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 6,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 137,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

