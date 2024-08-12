Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBLU, ZION, CLF

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 8,673 contracts, representing approximately 867,300 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 40,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBLU options, ZION options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
