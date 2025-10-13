Markets
JANX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JANX, AI, PTGX

October 13, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Janux Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: JANX), where a total of 3,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of JANX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 878,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of JANX. Below is a chart showing JANX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 37,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX) saw options trading volume of 5,474 contracts, representing approximately 547,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of PTGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of PTGX. Below is a chart showing PTGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JANX options, AI options, or PTGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

