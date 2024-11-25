News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITT, TOL, PSFE

November 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 3,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 450,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 7,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 3,448 contracts, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
