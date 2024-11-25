Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITT, TOL, PSFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 3,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 450,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 7,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 3,448 contracts, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, TOL options, or PSFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

