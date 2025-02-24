Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRM, TGT, LULU

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,756 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 5,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 7,604 contracts, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRM options, TGT options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
