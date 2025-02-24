Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRM, TGT, LULU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 15,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,756 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 5,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 7,604 contracts, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRM options, TGT options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

