News & Insights

Markets
IRM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRM, TGT, LULU

February 24, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 15,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,756 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 5,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 7,604 contracts, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRM options, TGT options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AHT Options Chain
 Funds Holding DBV
 KFX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AHT Options Chain-> Funds Holding DBV-> KFX Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IRM
TGT
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.