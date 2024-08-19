Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBRX, TGTX, NTNX

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 21,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 13,114 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
