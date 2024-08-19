Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, EA, GOOG

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 85,547 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 13,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
