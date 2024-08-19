News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, EA, GOOG

August 19, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 17,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 7,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 85,547 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 13,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, EA options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

