Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, APGE, AFRM

July 07, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 27,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) saw options trading volume of 6,409 contracts, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,300 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 39,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, APGE options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
