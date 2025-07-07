Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, APGE, AFRM

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) saw options trading volume of 6,409 contracts, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,300 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 39,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
