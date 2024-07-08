Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUBS, HROW, SQ

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 3,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 53,235 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
