Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HSY, PG, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 9,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,114 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 89,697 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 8,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

