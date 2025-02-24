News & Insights

Markets
HSY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HSY, PG, MU

February 24, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 9,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,114 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 89,697 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 8,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, PG options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of UNM
 HON DMA
 VGSH Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of UNM-> HON DMA-> VGSH Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HSY
PG
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.