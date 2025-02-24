Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HSY, PG, MU

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,114 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 89,697 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 8,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HSY options, PG options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of UNM
HON DMA
VGSH Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.