Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HEI, IIPR, AIG

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 722 contracts, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 17,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HEI options, IIPR options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
