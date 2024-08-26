Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HEI, IIPR, AIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 1,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 141,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 722 contracts, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 17,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HEI options, IIPR options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.