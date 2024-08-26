News & Insights

Markets
HEI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HEI, IIPR, AIG

August 26, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 1,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 141,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 722 contracts, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 17,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HEI options, IIPR options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GGP Historical Stock Prices
 CONL Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HEI
IIPR
AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.