Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HD, Z, LUMN

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 25,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 23,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 11,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 95,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 13,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, Z options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

