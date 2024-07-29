Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HD, HAS, LMND

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 8,013 contracts, representing approximately 801,300 underlying shares or approximately 45% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 7,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, HAS options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
