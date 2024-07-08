News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, ENPH, AI

July 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 29,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 6,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 57,450 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 54,257 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

