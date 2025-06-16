Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPN, BA, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 104,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 370.9% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 54,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 71,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5500 strike highlighted in orange:

