Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPC, INTC, STX

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 454,138 contracts, representing approximately 45.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 35,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 11,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
