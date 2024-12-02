Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPC, INTC, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), where a total volume of 42,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 349.9% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 22,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 454,138 contracts, representing approximately 45.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 35,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 11,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

