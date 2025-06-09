Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, OXY, LVS

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 44,489 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 17,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,351 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 11,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, OXY options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Construction Dividend Stocks
DNMR Stock Predictions
ABEV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.