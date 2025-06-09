Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, OXY, LVS

June 09, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 207,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 23,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 44,489 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 17,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,351 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 11,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, OXY options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

