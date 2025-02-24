Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, BA, AMD

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 52,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 284,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 15,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BA options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
