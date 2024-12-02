News & Insights

GOOG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, ORCL, NCLH

December 02, 2024 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 87,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 17,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 32,353 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 41,972 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 20,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

