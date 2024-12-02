Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, ORCL, NCLH

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 32,353 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 41,972 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 20,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ORCL options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CADX Insider Buying
WPRT YTD Return
AZRE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.