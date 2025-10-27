Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, GOOGL, INTC

October 27, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 150,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 11,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 228,047 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 700,393 contracts, representing approximately 70.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 91,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, GOOGL options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Carl Icahn Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HHYX
 CINC Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Carl Icahn Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HHYX-> CINC Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.