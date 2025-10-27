Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, GOOGL, INTC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 150,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 11,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 228,047 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 700,393 contracts, representing approximately 70.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 91,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

