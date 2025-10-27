Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, GOOGL, INTC

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 228,047 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 700,393 contracts, representing approximately 70.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 91,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, GOOGL options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
