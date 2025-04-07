Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, TER, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 285,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 23,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) options are showing a volume of 61,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.6% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 29,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 68,523 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 120% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

