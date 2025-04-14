Markets
GM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, DELL, JPM

April 14, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 99,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 8,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 49,727 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 67,216 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, DELL options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CAMT
 Huntington Ingalls Industries market cap history
 Institutional Holders of MGV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CAMT-> Huntington Ingalls Industries market cap history-> Institutional Holders of MGV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GM
DELL
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.