Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, DELL, JPM

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 49,727 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 67,216 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options, DELL options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
