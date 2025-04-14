Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, DELL, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 99,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 8,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 49,727 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 67,216 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

