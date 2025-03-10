Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLNG, TDS, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 9,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 908,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 5,594 contracts, representing approximately 559,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 14,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

