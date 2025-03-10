News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLNG, TDS, ANF

March 10, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 9,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 908,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 5,594 contracts, representing approximately 559,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 14,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLNG options, TDS options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
