Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEV, APP, FTNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 15,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,400 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 28,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 18,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 3,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

