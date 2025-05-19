Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEO, CEG, AR

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 13,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 21,388 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 18,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, CEG options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
