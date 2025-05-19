Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GEO, CEG, AR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 15,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 11,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 13,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 21,388 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 18,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

